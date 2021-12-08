LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Wednesday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

It’s yet another day of the week Wednesday here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



For today's programming, we’ll bring you this week's edition of Talkertainment with Elsie Lamar as she sits with her guest Comedian Waris to discuss his success.



Playbacks of a GhanaWeb Special report with Paulina Dedaa Opoku wiil also be aired as she interacts with fisherfolk at the Korle Gono beach on the impact of plastics on thier job. Etsey Atisu, host of the Untold will sit down with graffiti artist and painter, Mohammed Awudu as they dissect all things art.



We will also bring viewers a playback of GhanaWeb's road safety campaign with MTTD accosting 22 drivers during their compliance checks. Wonder Ami Hagan, host of People&Places will also come your with a tour at the Nkyimkyim museum.



These and many more national events and programmes will air GhanaWeb TV.



Stay tuned.



Watch the stream below:



