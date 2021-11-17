LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Wednesday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Welcome to another Wednesday in November here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



For today's main programming, we bring you a GhanaWeb Special touching on the increasing spate of daylight robbery that is affecting communities and the country at large will air on GhanaWeb TV.



A playback of People&Places will air as host Wonder Ami Hagan sits down with a young Ghanaian who is the brain behind the production of quality vehicles made from scraps metals.



As a child, Ibrahim Sumaila's interest was in making toy cars with empty cans, what is known in the local parlance as ‘konko cars’ for himself and his friends.



Later on, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta will deliver the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of government before Parliament.



The presentation, is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).



These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



