LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Wednesday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to Wednesday in October here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



As part of a Pink October Breast Cancer Awareness series, we will bring you the third episode of a series dubbed 'Symptoms of Breast Cancer'.



Dr. Florentia Mends-Armstrong tells us to get familiar with our breasts by constantly examining it ourselves. This will help you easily detect if there are any changes in the breast.



Later on, make a date with Elsie Lamar as she hosts Award-winning gospel singer, Celestine Donkor on the next edition of Talkertainment.



Also, Mr. Dei Awuku who is a popular content creator and MC extraordinaire recounts how got involved and survived 3 separate accidents, the first was a freak accident involving 5 other cars.



Mr. Dei said he got traumatized and panicked. Luckily, he escaped with a neck injury having been saved by his seatbelt. GhanaWeb captured his story in this edition of the Road Safety series as part of the GhanaWeb Road Safety campaign.



Shortly after, Ernestina Serwaa Asante, host of BizTech brings you stories that made headlines in the world of business in the past week.



In addition to that, Mawuli Ahorlumegah will come your way with an interview with a cyber security expert, Philemon Hini who is the Acting Principal Consultant of the e-Crime Bureau to unpack the recent developments of the social media blackout of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.



To wrap up, Bloggers Forum will air as Benefo Buabeng Abratenpa and his guests sit down to discuss recent happenings in the entertainment industry as well as an exclusive interview with music legend, Rocky Dawuni.



These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the stream below:



