LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Wednesday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Wednesday, 15 September 2021

Welcome to yet another Wednesday in September here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



For today's programming, Project Coordinator of the #GhanaWebRoadSafety campaign, Wonder Ami Hagan takes a tour of the Accident & Emergency Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.



Later on we will bring last week's edition of BizTech with a focus on digital payments across Africa as Mawuli Ahorlumegah sits down with Abioye Oyetunji, Chief Executive Officer of the FX Kudi Company Limited, a fintech borderless platform.



Benefo Buabeng Abrantepa and his guests will also come your way with Bloggers Forum as they dissect recent happenings in the entertainment industry with a focus on Zionfelix and the 'baby mama' saga.



A playback of the maiden Presidential Business Summit which was hosted by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Office of the President will air on GhanaWeb TV.



These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the stream below:



