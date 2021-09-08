LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Wednesday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hello and welcome to yet another Wednesday right here on GhanaWeb TV as we serve you selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



For today's programming, we will bring you, our cherished viewers Talkertainment as host Elsie Lamar sits down with one of Ghana's most famous YouTube sensation and content creator, Wode Maya.



Later on, we will bring you speeches read by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Yofi Grant at the maiden edition of the GIPC SparkUp Summit held in Accra.



A repeat of The Lowdown will air as host Wonder Ami Hagan sits down with a language expert, Professor Kofi Agyekum of the University of Ghana to discuss the state of Ghana's literacy and the impact of language.



Also, last week's edition of BizTech will also come your way with a special focus on an indigenous company called the ShoeLab which has set out with the aim of providing luxury services in restoring your dirty footwear into a spanking new favourite one.



These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



Stay tuned.



Watch the stream below:



