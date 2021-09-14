LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Tuesday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Tuesday, 14 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to yet another Tuesday in September here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



For today's programming, we will bring you, our cherished viewers last week's edition of BizTech with a focus on digital payments across Africa as Mawuli Ahorlumegah sits down with Abioye Oyetunji, Chief Executive Officer of the FX Kudi Company Limited, a fintech borderless platform.



We will also bring you this year's Presidential Business Summit which will be hosted by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Office of the President.



Later on, Benefo Buabeng Abrantepa and his guests will come your way with Bloggers Forum as they dissect recent happenings in the entertainment industry with a focus on Zionfelix and the 'baby mama' saga.



We will also bring you a playback of the 2021 Ghana Bar Conference held at Bolgatanga in the Upper East region where President Akufo-Addo was guest speaker.



These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the stream below:



