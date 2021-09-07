LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Tuesday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Tuesday, 7 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hello and welcome to Tuesday right here on GhanaWeb TV as we serve you selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



For today's programming, we will bring you, our cherished viewers, a repeat of BizTech with a special focus on an indigenous company called the ShoeLab which has set out with the aim of providing luxury services in restoring your dirty footwear into a spanking new favorite one.



Later on an episode of The Lowdown will air as host Wonder Ami Hagan sits down with a language expert to discuss the state of Ghana's literacy and the impact of language.



Benefo Buabeng Abrantepa and his guests on Bloggers Forum will dissect Ghana's movie industry right here on GhanaWeb TV.



These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



Stay tuned.



Watch the stream below:



