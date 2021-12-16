LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Thursday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It’s another brand-new day here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed, and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



This Thursday, host of Moans and Cuddles, Paulina Dedaa Opoku sits with her guests to deliberate on whether cutting ones friends off after marriage is in the right direction.



We’ll also bring you the playbacks of Sports Check with host Joseph Adamafio, as he sits down for a conversation with Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe on the journey of the Hearts of Oak club; Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei sits down with an ex-gay now pastor Aaron Adjetey Akrong, to discuss his experiences with hate as a gay on The Lowdown; and on #SayItLoud, George Ayisi went to parliament to meet with the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu for an exclusive interview.



It’s a fully-packed day even as we also bring you other external contents and playbacks of some national events and programs to make your stay with us today worth it.



They are all streaming LIVE on GhanaWeb TV.



Stay with us.



