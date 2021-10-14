LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Thursday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to Thursday in October here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



As part of a Pink October Breast Cancer Awareness series, we will bring you the fourth episode of a series dubbed 'More symptoms of Breast Cancer'.



Dr. Florentia Mends-Armstrong tells us to get familiar with our breasts by constantly examining them ourselves. This will help you easily detect if there are any changes in the breast.



Later on, make a date with Elsie Lamar for a repeat of Talkertainment as she hosts Award-winning gospel singer, Celestine Donkor.



Also, Mr. Dei Awuku who is a popular content creator and MC extraordinaire recounts how got involved and survived 3 separate accidents, the first was a freak accident involving 5 other cars.



Mr. Dei said he got traumatized and panicked. Luckily, he escaped with a neck injury having been saved by his seatbelt. GhanaWeb captured his story as part of GhanaWeb's Road Safety campaign.



A repeat of BizTech will air as Ernestina Serwaa Asante, comes your way with stories that made headlines in the world of business in the past week.



In addition to that, Mawuli Ahorlumegah will come your way with an interview with a cyber security expert, Philemon Hini who is the Acting Principal Consultant of the e-Crime Bureau to unpack the recent developments of the social media blackout of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.



To wrap up, Bloggers Forum will air as Benefo Buabeng Abratenpa and his guests sit down to discuss recent happenings in the entertainment industry as well as an exclusive interview with music legend, Rocky Dawuni.



These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the stream below:



