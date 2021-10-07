LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Thursday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to Thursday here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



For today's programming, Adelaide The Seer takes her turn on Talkertainment with host Elsie Lamar. Adelaide who did not let her visual impairment deter her from following her dreams has defied all odds and is pursuing a career in the music industry.



Later on host of #SayItLoud Laud Harris Adu Asare will come your way with an intriguing interview of Ghanaians in Gerona-Spain accusing the embassy of refusing to process their passports.



Ernestina Serwaa Asante, host of BizTech will also bring you stories that made headlines in the world of business in the past week.



In addition to that, Mawuli Ahorlumegah will come your way with an interview with a financial analyst, Henry Agyei Asare on the policy rate maintenance and phasing out of cedi notes by the central bank.



A repeat of The Lowdown with host Nii Akwei Akwei will air as he sits down with Haruna Attah, a former High Commissioner of Ghana to Namibia to discuss the evolution of journalism in Ghana.



Also, a repeat of last week's edition of Bloggers Forum will air as Bernice Owusuwaa Opare Gyan and her guests discuss the passing of Highlife legend, Nana Ampadu and allegations of 'juju' use leveled against Kumawood actor and comedian LilWin.



These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the stream below:



