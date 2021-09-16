LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Thursday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Thursday, 16 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to yet another Thursday of the week in September here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



For today's programming, Project Coordinator of the #GhanaWebRoadSafety campaign, Wonder Ami Hagan takes a tour of the Accident & Emergency Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.



Later on we will bring this week's edition of Moans&Cuddles as host Paulina Deeda Opoku and her guests sit down to discuss whether every wedding ceremony should be a lavish one.



A repeat of BizTech will air with a focus on digital payments across Africa as Mawuli Ahorlumegah sits down with Abioye Oyetunji, Chief Executive Officer of the FX Kudi Company Limited, a fintech borderless platform.



Also, a playback of day two for the maiden Presidential Business Summit which was hosted by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Office of the President will air on GhanaWeb TV.



These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the stream below:



