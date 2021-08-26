LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Thursday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It's yet another day of the week on Thursday here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



For today's programming, Host of Talkertainment Elsie Lamar will come your with an conversation with Ghanaian Actress Helen Asante.



Afterward, The Untold hosted by Estey Atisu will air with a special focus on a 94-year-old Ghanaian who was one of the first Blacks to attend an American college



A repeat of BizTech will also air on GhanaWeb TV as Ernestina Serwaa Asante speaks with a 24-year old painter who is helping young people to gain employment.



Nii Akwei Akwei, host of The Lowdown will also come your way with a repeat of a conversation with Ghana's first African-American tourism ambassador, Diallo Sumbry as they discuss the role of the diaspora in homecoming and heritage tourism.



These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



Stay tuned.



