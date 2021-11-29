LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Monday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Monday, 29 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This Monday, GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



On the menu today, we bring you the playbacks of The Untold with host, Etsey Atisu, as he explores the subject of down syndrome with his guest, Agnes Teiko Nyemi-Tei; Elsie Lamar, host of Talkertainment sits down for a conversation with Sefa; Mr. Dei recounts his story of how he survived 3 accidents on the GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign; Hassan Ayariga’s conversation with Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei, host of The Lowdown; and last week’s BizTech, hosted by Ernestina Serwaa Asante.



Also, there will be a playback of Bloggers Forum with host, Benefo Buabeng Abrantepa, and his guests as they discuss topical issues in the entertainment industry.



They are all streaming LIVE on GhanaWeb TV on YouTube.



Stay with us.



