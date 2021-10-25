LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Monday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to another Monday in October here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



For today's programming, we will bring you our cherished viewers, an episode of The Untold as host Etsey Atisu speaks with a 91-year Ghanaian man who was the first black student of American college.



Later on, a playback of Talkertainment will air as host Elsie Lamar sits down with actress, Helen Asante who cites ills within the Ghanaian movie industry.



An episode of #GhanaWebRoadSafety Campaign will air as journalist Emmanuel Tonyi recounts how he survived a gruesome car accident years ago.



Shortly after, Nii Akwei Akwei, host of The Lowdown, discusses the transport industry and how it drives Ghana's economy with Head of Communications at the GPRTU, Ibrahim Abass Moro.



To wrap up today's programming, Host of BizTech Ernestina Serwaa Asante brings you stories that made headlines in the world of business in the past week.



In addition to that, Mawuli Ahorlumegah engages an entrepreneur, Henry Agyei Asare on this edition of BizTech to discuss youth unemployment in Ghana and how best entrepreneurship can be utilized to combat the menace.



Henry is the Chief Executive Officer of Tentmaker Ghana, an entrepreneurship hub for young Ghanaians.



These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the stream below:



