LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Monday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to yet another Monday in October here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



As part of a Pink October Breast Cancer Awareness series, we will bring you the first episode of a series dubbed 'Touch the boobs'.



Dr. Florentia Mends-Armstrong tells us to get familiar with our breasts by constantly examining it ourselves. This will help you easily detect if there are any changes in the breast.



Later on Ernestina Serwaa Asante, host of BizTech will also bring you stories that made headlines in the world of business in the past week.



In addition to that, Mawuli Ahorlumegah will come your way with an interview with a cyber security expert, Philemon Hini who is the Acting Principal Consultant of the e-Crime Bureau to unpack the recent developments of the social media blackout of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.



Bloggers Forum will air as Benefo Buabeng Abratenpa and his guests sit down to discuss recent happenings in the entertainment industry as well as an exclusive interview with music legend, Rocky Dawuni.



Later on, will bring you a playback of the swearing-in and confirmation of George Akuffo Dampare as the Inspector General of Police which took place at the Jubilee House on Friday



To wrap up, Adelaide The Seer takes her turn on Talkertainment with host Elsie Lamar. Adelaide who did not let her visual impairment deter her from following her dreams has defied all odds and is pursuing a career in the music industry.



These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the stream below:



