LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Monday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to yet another day week in July here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



For Wednesday's programming, we’ll bring you this week's edition of #SayItLoud as host Laud Harris Adu-Asare speaks with workers of Decorplast who share their plight after they were reportedly sacked for partaking in an illegal strike in 2020.



Wonder Ami Hagan will also come with this week's edition of People&Peoples as she sits down with one of Ghana's most renowed prolific playwrights, director and lecturer at the Department of Theatre Arts at the University of Ghana, Professor Martin Okyere Owusu.



Later on, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to appear before Parliament to respond to looming questions over the cost involved in President Akufo-Addo’s last official visit overseas.



These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



Stay tuned.



Watch the stream below: