LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Monday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This Monday, GhanaWeb TV has prepared a lineup for you that will keep you glued to your screens. And, with compelling content from across the divide, we will keep you truly informed, educated, and entertained.



As part of today’s menu, we will bring you a playback of BizTech as we round up the major business stories that made headlines in the past week; serve you with GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign as the DVLA and the MTTD clamp down on drivers using unauthorized number plates and reflectors; Bloggers Forum with Benefo Buabeng Abrantepa; a playback of The Lowdown with host, Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei; among others.



There is also a lot to watch as we bring you playbacks of some national events and programs from the weekend, as well as other external content to make your stay with us worth it today.



They are all streaming LIVE on GhanaWeb TV on YouTube.



Stay with us.



