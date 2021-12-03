LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Friday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Friday, 3 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to another Friday in December here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



For today's main programming, Joseph Adamafio brings an exclusive interview with the head coach of Hasaacas Ladies after the team's exploits in the maiden CAF Women's Champions League.



Later on, Joel Eshun, host of Friday's Debate also comes your way with a debate on Lionel Messi being deserving of the 2021 Ballon D'OR or not. He does this with his panellists Emmanuel Enin and Joseph Adamafio.



These and many more national events and programs will air on GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the stream below:



