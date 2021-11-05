LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Friday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Friday, 5 November 2021

Welcome to another Friday in October here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



For today's programming, Friday Debate will air as Joel Eshun and his guest discuss matchday two of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League as reigning champions, Accra Hearts of Oak take on WAFA at the Sogakop3 Red Bull Arena



Later on, host of BizTech Naa Oyoe Quartey brings you stories that made headlines in the world of business in the past week.



In addition to that, Mawuli Ahorlumegah engages Technology and Entrepreneurship Manager at the Academy City University College, Makafui Awuku and his students who have created a receptacle for plastic waste. This innovation seeks to generate cash for communities through a recycling and digital weighing programme.



A playback of Moans&Cuddles will air an episode focusing on whether persons in a relationship are obliged to perform spousal duties.



Host, Paulina Dedaa Opoku and her guest, Delali Dzansi who is a businessman and Edina Addo, an entrepreneur will discuss the topic in detail.



Parliament will later convene in the House to conduct proceedings of its 3rd meeting of the 8th Parliament. The House currently has 56 bills advertised which are to be considered.



These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



