LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Friday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Friday, 17 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to yet another Friday of the week in September here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



For today's programming, host #SayItLoud, Laud Harris Adu Asare speaks with a Ghanaian couple who got the shock of their lives aboard a KLM flight after the airline rejected them. This was as a result of an appeal to KLM to rescind their decision to scrap meat from meals served on African flights.



Later on, BizTech will come your way as host Ernestina Serwaa Asante will bring you stories that made headlines in the world of business in the past week as well as an interview Mawuli Ahorlumegah had with a young Ghanaian who is using Carbon Cleaning technology to improve fuel consumption of up to 10% and eradicate carbon deposits of up to 75% in a bid to restore your car's engine to its peak performance.



Meanwhile, a playback of day two for the maiden Presidential Business Summit which was hosted by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Office of the President will air on GhanaWeb TV.



These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the stream below:



