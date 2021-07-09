LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Friday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Good morning and welcome to Friday here on GhanaWeb TV



For today's itinerary, we will bring viewers this week's edition of BizTech which will focus on a tour of a car manufacturing plant in Ghana and its various production lines.



A repeat of People & Places with Wonder Ami Hagan will air as she explores the ins and outs of the largest Zongo community in Ghana, Nima.



Elsie Lamar, host of Talkertainment will also come your way with an exciting episode here on GhanaWeb TV.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will later this morning commission the four-tier Pokuase Interchange for road users and motorists.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will later this morning commission the four-tier Pokuase Interchange for road users and motorists.



Watch the stream below:



