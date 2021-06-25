LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Friday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to Friday here on GhanaWeb TV as we serve you the right does of content to make your stay with us worth it.



On our schedule today, we bring you Friday’s Debate with Joel Eshun as he interacts with supporters of Ghana's two main football clubs - Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak, to gauge who they believe will win this year's Ghana Premier League; Moans and Cuddles with Paulina Dedaa Opoku; a playback of Talkertainment; as well as other educative and informative content.



There is also a lot to watch as we bring you playbacks of some national events and programs from the weekend, as well as other external content to make your stay with us worth it today.



They are all streaming LIVE on GhanaWeb TV on YouTube.



Stay with us.



