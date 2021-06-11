LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Friday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to Friday here on GhanaWeb TV as we serve you the right does of content to make your stay with us worth it.



On our schedule today, we bring you Friday’s Debate with Joel Eshun as he interacts with some Ghanaians on the streets of Accra on whether Callum Hudson-Odoi, the Chelsea player, should elect to play for the Black Stars of Ghana; a repeat of Talkertainment with Elsie Lamar as she sits with musician King Promise; a repeat of Moans and Cuddles with Paulina Dedaa Opoku as she engages in an all-girls conversation on what men should know of them when it comes to issues of sex; as well as other educative and informative content.



There is also a lot to watch as we bring you playbacks of some national events and programs from the weekend, as well as other external content to make your stay with us worth it today.



They are all streaming LIVE on GhanaWeb TV on YouTube.



Stay with us.



