LIVESTREAMING: Heat switched up in parliament as MPs 'lock horns' over budget approval

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After a dramatic last five days in parliament, with the Majority having their way and approving the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy with only half of the House in attendance, it is almost another full House today.



The House, on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, was presided over by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Joseph Osei-Owusu, who counted himself as part of the members present in the House.



The House then overturned last Friday’s decision on the rejection of the budget, paving the way for the approval of the budget.



This was however all done with the Minority absent from the floor of the House.



Once again today, the House has reconvened and you can watch the proceedings here:



