LIVESTREAMING: Happy Morning Show (HMS)

General News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hosted by experienced, well-read and in-depth journalists in a lively, objective and chatty presentation style, it is the nation’s first and only mixed language morning show where language policy is both English and Twi.



The trio takes on issues of public interest with objectivity and an aim to educate and engage listeners and leaders for change and better governance.



The programme airs from Mondays to Fridays – 5:30 am to 9.00 am



Hosted by: Samuel Eshun, Fati Shaibu Ali and Raymond Nyamador.







