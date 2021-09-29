LIVESTREAMING: Happy Development Dialogues

General News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: Happy FM

Happy Development Dialogues is a concept where a show (any of the shows on Happy FM) takes a developmental issue and dedicate the duration of the show to discussing it with relevant stakeholders.



The very first dialogue was held on Friday May 21, 2021 with the Ministry of Education on the theme; ‘Positioning Ghana’s Education for Sustained Development’ at the ministry’s premises, and saw the active participation of the various agencies under the ministry.



The second edition is slated for Wednesday 29th September, 2021 from 1pm to 5pm at the e.TV Ghana studios.



Stakeholders in the housing sector will be having discussions on the topic: Affordable housing in Ghana, a reality or a mirage.



The show will be live on e.TV Ghana, Happy FM, Neesim FM in Upper East, Northern and North East and Savannah; Akonoba FM and the Bono East, Bono and Ahafo, Real FM in the Eastern Region.



The show will also be live on Happy FM and e.TV Ghana Facebook pages and GhanaWeb.



The resource persons for the second edition are Prosper Yao Ledi, President, Association of Building & Civil Engineering Contractors of Ghana, Freda Prempeh, Minister of State in charge of Works and Housing, Salah Kalmoni Developer, Lakeside Estate, Samuel Amegayibor, Exec. Secretary Ghana Real Estate Developers Association and will be hosted by Do Kwabena Prah, host of Epahoadaben political show.



