LIVESTREAMING: Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV

General News of Monday, 22 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'Good Morning Ghana' and welcome to another morning with the sit-in-host of the show, Annie Afua Ampofo, on Metro TV.



Discussing all the topical issues happening in the country as of this morning, as well as other issues of national interest, he will be joined by a number of authorities and personalities to break down all subjects on the plate for today's menu.



There will be other segments such as the newspaper review and news on sports and business.



Watch all the details of today's Good Morning Ghana here: