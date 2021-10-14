LIVESTREAMING: Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV

General News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'Good Morning Ghana' and welcome to another morning with host of the show, Dr. Randy Abbey, on Metro TV.



Discussing all the topical issues happening in the country as of this morning, as well other issues of national interest, he will be joined by a number of authorities and personalities to break down all subjects on the plate for today's menu.



In the studio this morning is the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George; and Dr. Okoe Boye, a former MP for Ledzokuku, and other guests.



There will be a other segments such as the newspaper review and news on sports and business.



Watch all the details of today's Good Morning Ghana here:



