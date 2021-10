General News of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Good Evening Ghana programme is LIVE on Metro TV with Paul Adom-Otchere.



The show is dedicated to issues around the raging LGBTQI+ Bill.



The host is talking to a teacher with some experiences of the same-sex community in schools and lawyer Moses Foh Amoaning, a leading activist for the passage of the controversial bill currently before Parliament.