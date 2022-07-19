You are here: HomeNews2022 07 19Article 1585859

General News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Good Evening Ghana reviews NPP's National Delegates Conference

Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host Paul Adom-Otchere.

The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On the agenda for today are:

1 – A recap of events at the NPP National Delegates Conference

2 – An interview with striking TESCON leadership

Watch the livestream below:





