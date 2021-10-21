You are here: HomeNews2021 10 21Article 1385461

General News of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV | October 21, 2021

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana

The Thursday edition of the current affairs talk show programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on Metro TV.

Usual host Paul Adom-Otchere is looking at three major issues tonight:

* An analysis of President Akufo-Addo's October 21 interview on Peace FM
* A look at the details from Shatta Wale's first court appearance
* Interview on the implication of the NCA's decision to restore licenses of some radio stations

Watch the livestream below:

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment