You are here: HomeNews2022 09 13Article 1622660

General News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Good Evening Ghana is hosted by Paul Adom-Otchere Good Evening Ghana is hosted by Paul Adom-Otchere

Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host Paul Adom-Otchere.

The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On the agenda for today are:

1 – John Mahama, election petition 2020 and 2022 bar conference

2 – Measuring legacy of Queen Elizabeth II from African development agenda

3 – Touchscreen analysis on role of connections on politics

Watch the livestream below:

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment