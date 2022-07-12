You are here: HomeNews2022 07 12Article 1580768

General News of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana

LIVESTREAMING: Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV

Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host Paul Adom-Otchere.

The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On the agenda for today are:

1 – Chat with Joe Ghartey

2 – Brief analysis of CDD-Ghana - AFrobarometer report

3 – Look at Mohammed Polo's impact on Ghana Football

Watch the livestream below:

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment