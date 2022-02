General News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Good Evening Ghana is LIVE on Metro TV as host Paul Adom-Otchere engages his guests and experts on major topical issues.



The major issues to be discussed include:



1 - His editorial for today is a rebuttal of recent coup analysis by an expert



2 - A chat with an author of a new book on Commercial Law in Ghana



3 - An analysis of Chris Hughton's chances at becoming new Black Stars coach



Watch the livestream below: