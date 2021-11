General News of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Current affairs programme Good Evening Ghana is LIVE on Metro TV with Paul Adom-Otchere.



The show airs every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 pm to 11 pm.



Topics for discussion:



* Role of Parliament ahead of passage of 2022 budget

* Analysis of the GFA vs. SAFA war at FIFA

* PRESEC Legon boys speak ahead of 2022 NSMQ final



Watch the livestream below: