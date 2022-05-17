LIVESTREAMING: Good Evening Ghana

General News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host, Paul Adom-Otchere.
The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Topics for discussion today includes:
Demotion of Ashgold and Inter Allies to Division II
Supreme Court to hear final matter relating to Assin North MP
E-Levy implementation
Interview with Samuel Abu Jinapor on the alleged sale of Achimota Forest
