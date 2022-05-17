You are here: HomeNews2022 05 17Article 1540736

General News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Good Evening Ghana

Paul Adom Otchere is the host of Good Evening Ghana

Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host, Paul Adom-Otchere.

The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Topics for discussion today includes:

Demotion of Ashgold and Inter Allies to Division II

Supreme Court to hear final matter relating to Assin North MP

E-Levy implementation

Interview with Samuel Abu Jinapor on the alleged sale of Achimota Forest

Watch the livestream below:

