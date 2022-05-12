LIVESTREAMING: Good Evening Ghana

General News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host, Paul Adom-Otchere.



The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.



Topics for discussion today includes:



1 – Marwako Food Poisoning



2 – Determination of Assin North MP case next week



3 – Assessing Alan Kyerematen’s speeches in the last 5 days



4 - Nigeria politics: Goodluck Jonathan makes U-turn, fully back on the ballot



Watch the livestream below:



