You are here: HomeNews2022 05 12Article 1536854

General News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Good Evening Ghana

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana

Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host, Paul Adom-Otchere.

The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Topics for discussion today includes:

1 – Marwako Food Poisoning

2 – Determination of Assin North MP case next week

3 – Assessing Alan Kyerematen’s speeches in the last 5 days

4 - Nigeria politics: Goodluck Jonathan makes U-turn, fully back on the ballot

Watch the livestream below:

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment