General News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GTV Breakfast Show is the flagship morning show of state-owned broadcaster, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.



It is hosted by Kafui Dey, Thelma Tackie and Valerie Danso.



Issues discussed on the show spans current affairs, business, sports and entertainment.



It airs every weekday between 6 and 10am.



Watch the livestream below: