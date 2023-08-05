LIVESTREAMING: Funeral service of the late Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye underway despite court injunctions

General News of Saturday, 5 August 2023

The family of the late Rev. Dr. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye is going ahead with the burial rites of the founder of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church.



Earlier this week, GhanaWeb reported that the widow of the deceased Rev. Boakye had secured a court injunction to stop the funeral because she had no idea about the plans for the funeral of her husband.



This followed the refusal of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church, the church her late husband founded, for her to attend the funeral.



The church, with the support of the family head of the late pastor, had also barred her from showing up at the funeral grounds.



The funeral rites of Rev. Boakye is currently happening at the Accra Sports Stadium.



