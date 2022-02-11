LIVESTREAMING: Funeral of Advertising Association of Ghana President, Torgbor Mensah

General News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The final funeral rites of the President of the Advertising Association of Ghana (AAG), Torgbor Mensah, has commenced.



Mr. Mensah, who was also the Executive Chairman of The Great Argon Holdings, died on Saturday, October 23, 2021, a statement from the company announced.



Torgbor Mensah, a graphic designer by profession, and an entrepreneur with over 35 years of experience in the advertising sector, was also the founder of DPP Outdoor, a famed outdoor advertising company in Ghana with affiliations in Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso, Mali, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, Chad, Niger, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo and South Africa.



He had several other business interests, such as Digital Printing and Real Estate, and has won numerous accolades and recognition for his entrepreneurship.



Watch the stream below:









Read his profile below:



