General News of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Former President John Dramani Mahama is set to address the nation today, Wednesday, September 6, 2023, on the crucial theme of "Building the Ghana We Want Together."



This address is expected to be a significant moment in the political landscape of Ghana, where citizens eagerly await insights and perspectives from one of the country's prominent leaders.



Watch the livestream of this address below: