LIVESTREAMING: Fix Ghana Now addresses press on June 4 demo on extra-judicial killings

General News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Members of a group that expressed its intention to demonstrate on the streets of Accra for three consecutive days but have been stopped by the Ghana Police Service are holding a press conference in Accra.



The group is expected to respond to the contents of the statement from the police that stated that it cannot allow it to demonstrate with guns, as requested of it.



“We will bring our own security company to provide protection to demonstrators. All weapons held by demonstrators or by the contracted security personnel will be for personal protection only; and all weapons will be duly permitted in accordance with the Arms and Ammunitions Act, 1972 (NRCD 9) e) Proposed route and destination: We expect that the Demonstrators will gather at Circle,” the group had requested of the police.



In response, the police said this cannot be allowed since it contravenes the Public Order Act.



“We would like to assure the public that the Police Service is ready and willing to provide the necessary protection for any lawful demonstration in the country.



“However, in this case, the Service is of the view that the nature and character of the demonstration as intended, is inconsistent with the Public Order Act.



“We are therefore unable to provide security for a demonstration which is in flagrant violation of the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 49) and has the potential to result in a breach of public order and public safety,” the statement said in part.



Members of the group include broadcasters Captain Smart and Okatakyie Afrifa, and Oliver Barker-Vormawor of the #FixTheCountry movement.



Watch the group address the press below:



