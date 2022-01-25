LIVESTREAMING: First parliament sitting after December showdown

General News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Ghana’s eighth parliament is back from its last recess, continuing from where it left off in December when the House was split on decisions on portions of the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy as presented to it by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.



Among others, there were a number of bills that the House was considering and while the past year was one that was characterized by a number of chaotic scenes in Parliament, it is expected that this sitting would redress all the bottlenecks that were experienced then.



And contrary to the expectation that once the Parliament resumes for the first sitting of the new year, the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy [E-levy] Bill, will be re-introduced to the House by the Finance Ministry, that expectation is unlikely.



This won’t come on because at parliament’s most recent business committee meeting, the government of Ghana failed to present the E-levy bill to the MPs for its subsequent reintroduction.



This was revealed by Ahmed Ibrahim, the Deputy Minority Whip and MP for Banda during an interview on Joy News on Monday, January 24.



