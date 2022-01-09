LIVESTREAMING: First Sky Group Annual Thanksgiving

General News of Sunday, 9 January 2022

Source: First Sky Group

First Sky Group Annual Thanksgiving is an annual spiritual flagship praise, prayer and worship conference that serves as a rallying point of call for all staff and stakeholders to avail themselves of a platform to inspire faith, appreciation, gratitude and hope to God in positioning for greater victories in the new year.



The influence and impact of the event continues to grow and transcend the boundaries of First Sky Group and subsidiaries. The Annual Thanksgiving consistently carries a poignant message for all staff of First Sky Groups, subsidiaries, stakeholders, partners and participants.



The Thanksgiving conference offers First Sky Group the opportunity to thank God for His protection and provision over the preceding year and seek His guidance for the new year ahead. Mooted and executed under the auspices of the Executive Chairman of First Sky Group, since the inception of First Sky Group, it has been the cherished tradition of the company to hold Annual Thanksgiving conferences in honour and appreciation to God for his unending mercies, grace and favour towards us.



This year’s is the 19th Year since it was first held with theme - "Out of God's abundance, we have received grace upon grace".



