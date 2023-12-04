LIVESTREAMING: Education Minister to appear before Parliament over the date for the reopening of schools

General News of Monday, 4 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, is expected to appear before Parliament today Monday, December 4 over the date for the reopening of schools.



Parliament had told him to reschedule the date from Monday December 4 to the first week of January.



In the view of the House, this will allow parents, students, and teachers enough time to prepare.



Despite concerns about the short period students have to prepare before reporting to school, the Ministry of Education on Thursday, November 30, insisted that the reopening date for fresh Senior High School students remained December 4, 2023 as contained in the 2023/2024 academic calendar released by the GES.



Watch the live stream below







