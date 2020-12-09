General News of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

LIVESTREAMING: EC announces final certified presidential, parliamentary results

Jean Mensa is Electoral Commission Chair

The Electoral Commission is announcing the final results of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.



The event is happening at the Electoral Commission's Headquarters.



Electoral Commission Chair, Jean Mensa is making the big announcement, flanked by her deputies.



Meanwhile, scores of party supporters of both parties have thronged the venue ahead of the announcement.



Watch the announcement below:





