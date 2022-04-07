You are here: HomeNews2022 04 07Article 1510163

General News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia speaks on the economy

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (20)

Listen to Article

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia play videoVice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is set to speak on the economic state of the country later on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

He is the main speaker at a National Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) Training and Orientation Conference at Kasoa in the Central Region.

As the head of Ghana's Economic Management Team, he is expected to touch on issues such as the continuous price hikes on fuel and commodities, the depreciation of the cedi, and the controversial E-Levy, among others.

Watch the event below

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 20 comment(s), give your comment