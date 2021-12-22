You are here: HomeNews2021 12 22Article 1429270

General News of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Dr Bawumia launches nationwide e-pharmacy digital platform

« Prev

Next »

Comments (5)

Listen to Article

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will today Wednesday, December 22, launch the nationwide e-pharmacy digital platform

The digitization of pharmacies, which will have the nation’s pharmacies converged on one digital platform, is aimed at addressing the difficulties of roaming around looking for medicines in pharmacies.

It is also expected to promote competitive pricing and reduce the rate of drug abuse and the sale of fake drugs to unsuspecting members of the public.

The launch is taking place at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Watch a stream of the event below:

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 5 comment(s), give your comment