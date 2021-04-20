LIVESTREAMING: David Tamakloe shares ordeal with National Security on #SayItLoud

General News of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Media and Security apparatus have often been caught in the cross-hairs, leading to many questioning press freedom in Ghana.



Editor of Whatsup News, David Tamakloe details his ordeal after being arrested twice in the line of duty within the space of 6 months.



The Chief Editor of digital news platform was whisked away by security personnel over what police say was for the publication of fake news and extortion.



Watch him narrate his ordeal on #SayItLoud with Laud Harris Adu-Asare.



