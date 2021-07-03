You are here: HomeNews2021 07 03Article 1300744

General News of Saturday, 3 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Critical Issues with Vim Lady Afia Pokuaa

Afia Pokuaa hosts the Critical Issues on UTV play videoAfia Pokuaa hosts the Critical Issues on UTV

Broadcast journalist, Afia Pokuaa, known commonly as Vim Lady, comes your way with today’s edition of Critical Issues on UTV.

The multiple award-winning morning show host leads an insightful morning of discussions that covers several issues of national interest from the week in perspective.

The fully packed show will offer listeners and viewers the best form of information and analytical discussions ranging from politics, business national events and human-interest stories.

It’s streaming live here on GhanaWeb:

